Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGC. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CGC stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $666.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 721.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.02%. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

