Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Centene Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a report issued on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James forecasts that the company will earn $6.37 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Shares of CNC opened at $65.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

