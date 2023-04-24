Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on CVS Health Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research note issued on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $8.86 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS Health stock opened at $72.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.67. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

