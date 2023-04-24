Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on CVS Health Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research note issued on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $8.86 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.
CVS Health Stock Performance
CVS Health stock opened at $72.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.67. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
