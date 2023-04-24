Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report released on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.
Antero Resources Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Antero Resources
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,798,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after buying an additional 1,782,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antero Resources (AR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.