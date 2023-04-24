Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

COF stock opened at $96.59 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

