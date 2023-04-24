Capital One Financial Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.60 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.05.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $141.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

