Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,819 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 363.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,438,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE CAH opened at $80.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.