Cargojet (CJT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.16 per share for the quarter.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of C$267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.15 million.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$107.86 on Monday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$103.28 and a 12-month high of C$162.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$113.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

CJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Laurentian set a C$123.00 price target on Cargojet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$161.73.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

