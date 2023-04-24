CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CarGurus by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth $1,336,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in CarGurus by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 276,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in CarGurus by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,179 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Performance

CarGurus stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.68, a PEG ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $286.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CARG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CarGurus from $11.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.