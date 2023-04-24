Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CSL opened at $218.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

