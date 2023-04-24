Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CSL opened at $218.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.36.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Articles

