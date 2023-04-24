Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.58.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of CCL opened at $9.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
