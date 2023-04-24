Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $26.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.83. Carvana has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.33. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 150.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Carvana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

