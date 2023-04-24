Castleview Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 647,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 52,393 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,940,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $125.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,117 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.