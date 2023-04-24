Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.42.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 91.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Centene by 3.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Centene by 42.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 161,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $65.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

