CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.