CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 5,266 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,202 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $66,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 17,734.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,763,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,742,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 73.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,172,257 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,903,319,000 after buying an additional 3,471,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $282.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.74.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $285.76 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

