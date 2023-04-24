ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $30.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

ChampionX Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ChampionX by 33.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.