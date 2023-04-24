Chardan Capital Weighs in on Immuneering Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Immuneering in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.63). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immuneering’s current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Immuneering’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Immuneering from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Immuneering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $11.43 on Monday. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Immuneering by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

