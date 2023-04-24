Charlie’s (CHUC) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Charlie’s to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Charlie’s and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 210 563 808 43 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 109.34%. Given Charlie’s’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 8.40% 69.27% 25.33% Charlie’s Competitors -10.60% -78.33% 24.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million $4.81 million -10.00 Charlie’s Competitors $266.77 million -$99.45 million -5.97

Charlie’s’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.66, suggesting that its share price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charlie’s beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under the Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

