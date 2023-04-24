Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Check-Cap Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
