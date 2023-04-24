Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

