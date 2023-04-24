Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $131.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.90. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $140.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

