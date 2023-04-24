Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Chewy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Chewy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Chewy by 24.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Chewy by 21.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,476 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

NYSE CHWY opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading

