Church & Dwight Co., Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Church & Dwight in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHD. StockNews.com lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.69.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $91.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

