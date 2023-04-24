Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives $1,110.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,110.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBGPY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.85) to GBX 1,150 ($14.23) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Peel Hunt raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.86) to GBX 950 ($11.76) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Close Brothers Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.47) to GBX 1,200 ($14.85) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

CBGPY opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $31.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.4932 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.20%.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

