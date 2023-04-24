Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 378.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $313,236.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,507 shares of company stock worth $25,669,548. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $62.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $102.83.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.