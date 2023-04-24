Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after buying an additional 513,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after buying an additional 312,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,507 shares of company stock worth $25,669,548 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Cloudflare stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

