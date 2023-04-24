CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $61.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $72.79.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.