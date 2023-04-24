Comcast Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comcast in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

