Comparing 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) and Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) and Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 9 Meters Biopharma and Prometheus Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9 Meters Biopharma 0 3 3 0 2.50 Prometheus Biosciences 0 6 4 0 2.40

9 Meters Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $20.85, suggesting a potential upside of 1,637.50%. Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus price target of $148.70, suggesting a potential downside of 23.38%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than Prometheus Biosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$43.77 million ($3.24) -0.37 Prometheus Biosciences $6.81 million 1,354.50 -$141.75 million ($3.48) -55.77

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and Prometheus Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

9 Meters Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prometheus Biosciences. Prometheus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 9 Meters Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and Prometheus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -254.13% -119.86% Prometheus Biosciences -2,081.83% -43.38% -37.05%

Volatility & Risk

9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prometheus Biosciences has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

9 Meters Biopharma beats Prometheus Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P. Madan and Kendyle Woodard in 2012 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease. The company also develops PR600, an anti-tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1100, an anti-cytokine receptor mAb for IBD and other immune-mediated diseases; PR1800, an anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD. It has a diagnostics development and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; co-development and manufacturing agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH; license agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and strategic collaboration with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Precision IBD, Inc. and changed its name to Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. in October 2019. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

