Comparing Context Therapeutics (CNTX) & Its Competitors

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) is one of 994 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Context Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Context Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Context Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Context Therapeutics Competitors 4276 15179 41688 723 2.63

Context Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 555.74%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 104.18%. Given Context Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Context Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Context Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Context Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Context Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Context Therapeutics N/A -$14.84 million -0.66 Context Therapeutics Competitors $1.81 billion $240.74 million -3.42

Context Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Context Therapeutics. Context Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Context Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Context Therapeutics N/A -37.12% -34.55% Context Therapeutics Competitors -3,408.21% -234.50% -35.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Context Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Context Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Context Therapeutics rivals beat Context Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers. The company is also developing CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of an anti-claudin 6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for gynaecologic cancer therapy. Context Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

