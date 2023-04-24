Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 612 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $332.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.77. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $518.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.95.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

