Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,845,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

INFL stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

