Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJT stock opened at $108.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.