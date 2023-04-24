Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
IJT stock opened at $108.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
