Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

