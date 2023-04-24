Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Flex by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Flex by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,049,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,494 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Flex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 943.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Insider Activity at Flex

Flex Stock Performance

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. Flex’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

