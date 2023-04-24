Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 1,907 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $108.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
