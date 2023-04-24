Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 6,098 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 136.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 258,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 149,061 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 154.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXF opened at $34.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.