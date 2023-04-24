Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 6,098 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 258,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after buying an additional 149,061 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

EMXF stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

