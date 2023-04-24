Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $204,000 in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $595,000.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GRNB opened at $23.42 on Monday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

