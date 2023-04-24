Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $208,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $332.71 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $518.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.99 and a 200-day moving average of $361.77.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.95.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

