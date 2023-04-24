Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $209,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Southern stock opened at $73.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.43.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.