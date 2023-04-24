Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $203,000 Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,272,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,223 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

FLEX opened at $20.63 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at $400,938.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

