Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 319,526 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after purchasing an additional 251,913 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.57. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $131.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

