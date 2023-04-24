Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $208,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $138.50 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.40.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

