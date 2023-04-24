Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.