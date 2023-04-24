Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Southern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Southern by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $73.61 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.43.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

