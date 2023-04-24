Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 2,852 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after buying an additional 339,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $65.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

