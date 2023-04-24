Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $205,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $65.98 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

