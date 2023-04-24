Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 65,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 203,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA INFL opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

